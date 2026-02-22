Supreme Court ruling offers little relief for Republicans divided on Trump's tariffs

WASHINGTON: For a few hours on Friday, congressional Republicans seemed to get some relief from one of the largest points of friction they have had with the Trump administration. It didn't last.

The Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of President Donald Trump's global tariff regime, ruling that the power to impose taxes lies with Congress. Many Republicans greeted the Friday morning decision with measured statements, some even praising it, and party leaders said they would work with Trump on tariffs going forward.

But by the afternoon, Trump made clear he had no intention of working with Congress and would instead go it alone by imposing a new global 10% import tax. On Saturday morning, he went further by saying he would raise that new tariff to 15%.

He's doing so under a law that restricts the tariffs to 150 days and has never been invoked this way before. His decision could not only have major implications for the global economy, but also ensure that Republicans will have to keep answering for Trump's tariffs for months to come, especially as the midterm elections near.

"I have the right to do tariffs, and I've always had the right to do tariffs," Trump said at a news conference, adding that he doesn't need Congress.

Tariffs have been one of the only areas where the Republican-controlled Congress has broken with Trump. Both the House and Senate at various points have passed resolutions intended to rebuke the tariffs being imposed on trade partners like Canada.