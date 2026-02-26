Despite differences, China's Xi and Germany's Merz seek to deepen ties in turbulent times

'Legitimate concerns of all sides'

Merz, on his first trip to China since taking office last May, has championed building a stronger Europe both economically and militarily to assert itself in the shifting new world order.

Before departing for China on Tuesday, he stressed that for all the differences Europe has with China, "the big global political problems can no longer be tackled today without involving Beijing."

The chancellor told reporters after his talks that he asked the Chinese leaders to use their influence to end the war in Ukraine.

"We know that signals from Beijing are taken very seriously in Moscow — that goes for words as well as deeds," he said.

Many European governments have been frustrated that China hasn't done more to pressure Russia to end the fighting. It has maintained trade and close diplomatic ties with Russia and said its position on the conflict is impartial and objective.

Xi told Merz that China supports a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, but emphasized that it would have to "address the legitimate concerns of all sides," and have "equal participation of all parties," China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Pushing against Trump's tariffs

Merz is the latest in a parade of world leaders to visit Beijing as China seeks support from other nations to push back against Trump's use of tariffs to demand concessions from trading partners, and his challenges to the United Nations and the global order that has governed international and economic relations in the post-World War II era.

Merz has also emphasized the importance of placing Germany's China policy in a European context, saying before his trip it was no coincidence that he is visiting not long after French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and ahead of a planned trip by Trump in early April.

"Our message from a European point of view is the same: We want a balanced, reliable, regulated and fair partnership with China," Merz said. "This is our offer. At the same time, it is what we also hope for and expect from the Chinese side."