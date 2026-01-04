Denmark irritated by wife of Trump aide posting pic of US-flagged Greenland

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Sunday made its displeasure known after the wife of President Donald Trump's most influential aide posted a social media picture of Greenland painted in the colours of the US flag.

Katie Miller -- wife of Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller -- put the contentiously altered image of the Danish autonomous territory on her X feed late Saturday, after the US military operation against Venezuela.

Her post had a single word above it: "SOON".

Denmark's ambassador to the US, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, reacted on Sunday with his own post saying "we expect full respect for the territorial integrity" of Denmark, above a link to Katie Miller's image.

Trump has repeatedly made clear that he wants Greenland to become an annexed part of the United States.

Moves edging towards that goal by his government -- including his appointment of an envoy to the Danish territory -- have drawn the ire of both Copenhagen and the European Union.

Stephen Miller is widely seen as the architect of much of Trump's policies, guiding the president on his hardline immigration policies and domestic agenda.