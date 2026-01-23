Trump show and global uncertainty define Davos 2026 as India woos investors

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting ended on Friday with a sombre assessment of the global outlook, as leaders warned of mounting geopolitical tensions, protectionism, rising debt, misinformation, declining trust and risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Against this backdrop, India sought to strike a more optimistic note, with political and business leaders urging the world to invest in and engage more deeply with the country, as dozens of heads of state and government gathered in the Swiss Alpine resort.

The five-day meeting was dominated by US President Donald Trump, who drew attention with his combative rhetoric on Greenland but also claimed progress on peace efforts in Gaza and Ukraine, including talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and an outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Indian states also used the forum to pitch for investments, with several announcing commitments worth crores of rupees, even as questions persisted over how many such pledges ultimately translate into projects.

On condition of anonymity, some business and government leaders actually said these numbers tend to be inflated to grab headlines and justify the huge expenses incurred by large state delegations.

On the positive side, the Indian growth story remained strong with several foreign leaders exuding confidence in India and business prospects there.

Indian leaders associated with the ruling NDA alliance unanimously credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and economic policy, while others said it was the inherent strength of the country and its economy.