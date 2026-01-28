Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India

NEW DELHI: Presiding over the signing of a major trade deal alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen broke into a large smile.

A diplomatic and economic coup, the EU-India pact comes as a welcome piece of good news for Brussels after a tumultuous few weeks dominated by US threats over Greenland.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, von der Leyen described it as a tale of "two giants who choose partnership" and "the best answer to global challenges".

In spite of its eye-tickling pollution, the Indian capital must have felt like a breath of fresh air for von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa, who co-led the EU delegation.

As they flew away from Brussels over the weekend, the pair left behind a just-defused crisis in transatlantic relations and internal squabbling over another trade deal with South American nations.

In New Delhi, authorities rolled out the red carpet for the pair, who were feted as guests of honour at India's Republic Day parade.

Posters emblazoned with their faces adorned lampposts across the city.

Costa, whose family hails from Goa, proudly flashed his Indian identity card at a press conference where Modi celebrated him as "the Gandhi of Lisbon".

Meanwhile local media praised von der Leyen's burgundy and gold brocade outfit -- a nod to Indian fashion.

It was a far cry from the scorn and threats reserved for Europe by its traditional ally the United States at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

European officials had been hoping to make progress on Ukraine at the Swiss ski resort -- a goal drowned out by US President Donald Trump's push to wrest control of Greenland from EU member Denmark.