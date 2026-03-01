Trump threatens massive strikes as Iran mourns slain leader, weighs Khamenei's succession

TEHRAN: Iran began 40 days of mourning on Sunday for its slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and declared a new wave of strikes on US bases in the Gulf, despite US President Donald Trump threatening an unprecedented escalation in force.

Even as crowds gathered in Tehran, explosions rang out and the Israeli military announced that it was again striking targets in the heart of the city.

The blasts were heard in northern Tehran and smoke was seen emanating from a building, an AFP journalist reported. It was not immediately clear what the target was.

Earlier, cheers had been heard as some Iranians celebrated early reports of the death of their longtime leader, but -- after state media confirmed his killing -- pro-government demonstrations also formed, chanting "Death to America!"

As crowds demanded revenge -- and Iran's army announced strikes targeting US bases in the Gulf and Iraqi Kurdistan -- Trump threatened to unleash "force that has never been seen before" and urged Iran's people to rise up and seize power.

Despite the US leader's stark warning, more explosions were heard in Jerusalem, Dubai, Doha and Manama as Israeli and Gulf air defence systems battled a renewed wave of Iranian missiles and drones.

Iran's first retaliatory strikes on Saturday had hit all the Gulf states apart from Oman, which had tried to be a mediator in US-Iran talks, but on Sunday the country's commercial port of Duqm was hit by two drones, injuring a foreign worker, the Oman News Agency said.

Outrage at Saturday's wave of US and Israel strikes against Iran, which killed 86-year-old Khamanei and some other senior figures, also spilled over into neighbouring Iraq and Pakistan, where crowds attempted to storm US diplomatic facilities.