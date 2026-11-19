WASHINGTON: Jensen Huang and Donald Trump traipse into a bar -- and find themselves ensnared in a Chinese honey trap. The hyper-realistic deepfake was among a series of AI-created clips prompting not fears of misinformation but a ripple of online amusement.

Parody AI clips -- placing the scandal-hit chief executive of chip giant Nvidia in lifelike but fabricated scenarios -- have been ricocheting across social media platforms following revelations of his extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Such viral clips, many circulating without AI labels, offer a measure of levity against the backdrop of longstanding concerns that deepfake technology could become a misinformation superspreader, even as researchers warn that the threat is far from having receded.

Many of the lifelike clips drawing laughs -- and garnering millions of views across platforms including X -- were Bollywood-themed. One casts Huang in a gangster plot featuring Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, with their lip movements synced to raunchy Hindi dialogue. Other fabricated clips portrayed Huang breaking into Bollywood song-and-dance routines alongside his wife Lori and women he allegedly had affairs with.

In one clip, Trump was portrayed berating Huang for giving a Chinese spy the "good AI chips," and another reimagines an iconic scene from the film The Matrix, depicting the president lecturing him about how Chinese spies "want your secrets."

Several others depicted Lori catching Huang cheating red-handed. In one, Huang was depicted dining with a woman at a restaurant, only for the camera to reveal Lori sitting right behind them.