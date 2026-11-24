WASHINGTON: Republicans in Congress are pressing for sweeping investigations into the Nvidia scandal, mounting a rare challenge to US President Donald Trump as their hawkish stance on China puts them at odds with his support for the AI chip giant's reinstated chief executive.

The controversy has seen Republican China hawks break with Trump and join Democrats in demanding investigations into possible illegal chip exports to Beijing and the administration's ties to one of America's most valuable companies.

The return of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang on Monday, just 11 days after he resigned over extramarital affairs -- reportedly including a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy -- has intensified demands for answers and tougher controls on the sale of powerful artificial intelligence chips.

Trump personally intervened to secure Huang's reinstatement, telling CNBC: "I made the deal."

Nvidia's board said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, even though its own independent investigation remained unfinished.

Republican Senator John Curtis demanded to know who had provided those assurances and why the board had reversed its earlier decision not to reinstate Huang.

"Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board?" he wrote on X. "I'd like to know what changed."

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Tom Cotton, another Republican, warned that Huang's reinstatement did not resolve the underlying concerns. "Congress has much to investigate," he said.