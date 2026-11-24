WASHINGTON: Republicans in Congress are pressing for sweeping investigations into the Nvidia scandal, mounting a rare challenge to US President Donald Trump as their hawkish stance on China puts them at odds with his support for the AI chip giant's reinstated chief executive.
The controversy has seen Republican China hawks break with Trump and join Democrats in demanding investigations into possible illegal chip exports to Beijing and the administration's ties to one of America's most valuable companies.
The return of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang on Monday, just 11 days after he resigned over extramarital affairs -- reportedly including a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy -- has intensified demands for answers and tougher controls on the sale of powerful artificial intelligence chips.
Trump personally intervened to secure Huang's reinstatement, telling CNBC: "I made the deal."
Nvidia's board said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, even though its own independent investigation remained unfinished.
Republican Senator John Curtis demanded to know who had provided those assurances and why the board had reversed its earlier decision not to reinstate Huang.
"Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board?" he wrote on X. "I'd like to know what changed."
Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Tom Cotton, another Republican, warned that Huang's reinstatement did not resolve the underlying concerns. "Congress has much to investigate," he said.
Congressional grilling
Public criticism of Trump is rare among Senate Republicans, and the objections raised by at least six of them over Huang's reinstatement represent an unusually strong show of dissent. Most, however, have directed their criticism at Nvidia or questioned the administration's assurances rather than attacking the president personally.
Huang is already scheduled to face questioning behind closed doors on December 1 by three Republican-led House committees -- Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the select committee on China.
The three committee chairmen said his reinstatement and Nvidia's "brief internal investigation" did not erase the national security questions facing the company.
Huang will also testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3, while Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to appear before the committee on December 10, CBS News reported.
At the heart of the scandal are allegations that Nvidia's advanced chips were diverted to China through Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company formerly led by Alice Huang, whom US intelligence suspects of working for Beijing.
Reports have identified her as a woman with whom Jensen Huang had an affair, although he did not name her when acknowledging his infidelity.
Lutnick's Commerce Department faces scrutiny over its handling of Megaspeed, which had been under investigation over suspected violations of export restrictions.
'Sold out'
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that several government agencies had supported blacklisting the company for months, but Commerce had delayed taking action.
The department finally added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist Monday, the day Huang returned to Nvidia.
Nebraska conservative Pete Ricketts said reinstatement did not absolve Huang of answering questions about national security and potentially unaccounted-for chips. Other Senate Republicans have demanded fuller explanations of the company's activities and the administration's involvement.
The controversy is also strengthening calls for legislation to restrict access to cutting-edge American technology.
Cotton has promised to push ahead with bipartisan chip export-control legislation, while Senate Republican leader John Thune has pledged support for stronger restrictions.
Trump's own financial interests are also attracting scrutiny.
According to a Washington Post review of financial disclosures, his Nvidia holdings were valued at between $13 million and $62 million as of late August. The White House says independent managers make his investment decisions.
A spectacular rebound in Nvidia's share price after Huang's return may have added as much as $15 million to Trump's holdings in the stock on Monday, according to calculations by The Financial Times.
Democrats, meanwhile, say they are are preparing to wield their new congressional majorities from January to investigate potential corruption involving Nvidia and senior Trump officials.