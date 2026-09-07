Nepal's President seeks climate justice after devastating floods

KATHMANDU: Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday appealed to the international community to take concrete action to ensure climate justice for the Himalayan nation and other countries bearing the brunt of climate change.

In a televised address to the nation after visiting the flood-hit areas, President Paudel also called on all Nepalese political parties and citizens to unite for relief efforts instead of blaming one another or engaging in confrontation.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects. The floods have killed 1,356 people across eight districts, with 4,996 still unaccounted for, according to official data released on Monday.

President Paudel said the disaster not only highlighted the extraordinary vulnerability of the Himalayan ecosystem but also served as a stark warning about rising global temperatures and the growing risks associated with climate change.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to the international community not only to listen to the voices of ecologically vulnerable countries, including Nepal, but also to take concrete and effective steps to ensure climate justice for them," Paudel said.

Preliminary estimates put losses to property, housing and infrastructure at around Nepali Rs 400 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Paudel, who earlier visited flood-hit Nuwakot and Rasuwa areas, said that Nepal is facing a terrifying natural disaster that has brought unimaginable suffering to the people. "The entire nation is mourning this terrible disaster today,” he said, adding that the floods have severely damaged critical infrastructure, including hydropower projects.