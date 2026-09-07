Nepal's President seeks climate justice after devastating floods

KATHMANDU: Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday appealed to the international community to take concrete action to ensure climate justice for the Himalayan nation and other countries bearing the brunt of climate change.
In a televised address to the nation after visiting the flood-hit areas, President Paudel also called on all Nepalese political parties and citizens to unite for relief efforts instead of blaming one another or engaging in confrontation.
The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal and damaged roads, bridges and hydropower projects. The floods have killed 1,356 people across eight districts, with 4,996 still unaccounted for, according to official data released on Monday.
President Paudel said the disaster not only highlighted the extraordinary vulnerability of the Himalayan ecosystem but also served as a stark warning about rising global temperatures and the growing risks associated with climate change.
"I make a heartfelt appeal to the international community not only to listen to the voices of ecologically vulnerable countries, including Nepal, but also to take concrete and effective steps to ensure climate justice for them," Paudel said.
Preliminary estimates put losses to property, housing and infrastructure at around Nepali Rs 400 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
Paudel, who earlier visited flood-hit Nuwakot and Rasuwa areas, said that Nepal is facing a terrifying natural disaster that has brought unimaginable suffering to the people. "The entire nation is mourning this terrible disaster today,” he said, adding that the floods have severely damaged critical infrastructure, including hydropower projects.
He praised the efforts of the army, police, armed police force, health workers, local representatives, civil servants, volunteers and organisations involved in search, rescue and relief operations.
Stating that Nepalis had repeatedly demonstrated extraordinary courage, patience and determination in such challenging situations, Paudel appealed to all political parties, elected representatives, civil society, organisations and citizens to stand united in this difficult hour.
"This is not a time for division. Nor is it a time to blame one another or get entangled in political disputes and confrontation. This is a time to display national unity and solidarity," he added.
"This is also a time for reconstruction, rehabilitation, and economic revival. As we proceed with reconstruction, rehabilitation, and economic revival, I feel it is time to reconsider our development model," he said.
He urged those waiting for news of family members and friends to remain confident that search-and-rescue operations would continue.
"Difficult terrain, damaged roads and dangerous conditions must not be allowed to obstruct or bring those efforts to an end," he said, asserting that search and rescue operations will continue uninterrupted.
He also said that families of both Nepali and foreign nationals affected by the disaster should receive accurate and reliable information and the necessary assistance to bring their loved ones home. Nepal will coordinate with the respective governments and diplomatic missions of the affected citizens, he added.
Paudel thanked neighbouring countries and the international community for their rapid assistance, including search-and-rescue personnel, technical experts, medical teams and essential equipment.
He said the government was coordinating with local government, state agencies and other stakeholders to make relief, rescue and recovery efforts more effective.
He directed authorities to conduct the identification of the deceased with utmost care, sensitivity, and responsibility. "I trust that the government will pay special attention to making the identification process credible and systematic by safely preserving DNA samples and other relevant records as necessary," he added.