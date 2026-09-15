Iran FM Araghchi heads to China for talks with Wang Yi ahead of Xi's expected US visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on September 16 for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, as Beijing prepares for President Xi Jinping's expected visit to the United States.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X, "Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on September 16. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will hold talks with him."

The visit comes ahead of Xi's expected visit to the US on September 24, where he is due to hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced the date while speaking with executives from the US travel sector, saying he expected the meeting with Xi to produce positive outcomes in early September.

"By the way, we have the president of China coming on the 24th; it’ll be very exciting and be great, and I'd love to have him," Trump said.

Araghchi's visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following Iran's military confrontation with the United States, with Tehran seeking diplomatic engagement with key partners amid regional instability.

Araghchi and Wang earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kyrgyzstan in July. The top Iranian diplomat also held a pull-aside meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.