To stay fit don’t push too hard, too soon

However, before jumping into any workout routine, it’s important to understand your body’s current state. If you have any medical condition like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart issues, or joint problems, it’s wise to get a basic health check-up first. Even if you’re healthy, starting slow is the key, Jitha added.

She highlighted that many people make the mistake of pushing too hard in the beginning, which can lead to pain, injuries, or frustration. It’s better to start with short sessions, around 20-30 minutes, and increase the duration and intensity gradually as your stamina improves.

Always listen to your body — mild soreness is normal, but sharp pain is a red flag. The best kind of workout is the one you’ll stick to. This means it should suit your personality, schedule, and goals. If you enjoy being around others, group classes or team sports may work well. If you like being outdoors, walking, jogging, or cycling can be great options. For those who prefer staying home, yoga or online workout videos are good choices.

It’s also important to set a clear goal. “Some people want to lose weight, while others want to gain muscle, manage stress, or improve overall health. Your goal will decide what kind of workouts you need, how often to do them, and what kind of diet should support it,” she said.

Explaining why diet matters as much as the workout, Edwina Raj, head of services, clinical nutrition and dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, emphasised that exercise alone won’t give results unless it’s supported by a healthy diet. What you eat before and after your workout matters a lot.

“Before a workout, it’s good to load with a short carb enriched snack to get a boost in energy such as banana or porridge or a slice of toast along with adequate hydration and electrolyte, but the quantity depends on the duration of your workout. After working out, your body needs good quality protein to repair muscles and some carbs to refill energy stores and support the action of protein. Options like yogurt, eggs, milk, paneer, soyamilk with fruits, dates, or smoothies are good post-workout choices,” Edwina added.

Watch out for dehydration, electrolyte imbalance that makes you feel tired, dizzy, or even cause cramps. Avoid processed foods, aerated drinks, crash diets, as they can undo the benefits of your workout, she added.

Highlighting the benefits of regular exercise, Edwina added that the positive effects of regular exercise go far beyond weight loss or looking fit. “It strengthens your heart, improves blood circulation, keeps blood sugar in check, and lowers cholesterol. It also boosts lung capacity, improves digestion, and builds stronger bones and muscles,” she said, adding that mentally, exercise is known to reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. It helps improve sleep, sharpens memory, and boosts confidence.

While staying active is essential, doing too much can harm your body. Overexertion happens when you exercise beyond your body’s ability to recover. This may lead to fatigue, joint pain, muscle soreness that doesn’t go away, or even injuries like sprains or stress fractures. In extreme cases, it can cause hormonal imbalances, disturb sleep, or affect your immunity.

“Mentally, overtraining can lead to burnout, irritability, or a drop in motivation. Signs you’re overdoing it include constant tiredness, disturbed sleep, mood swings, or lack of progress despite regular workouts. To avoid this, make sure to take rest days, sleep well, eat balanced meals and vary your workouts,” she advised.