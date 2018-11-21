AR Rahman to donate part of his Toronto concert revenue to Cyclone Gaja relief

By Online Desk

The recent 'Cyclone Gaja' left many Tamil Nadu districts devasted, with the death toll reaching 45.

As cyclone Gaja has wreaked havoc in nearly a dozen districts of Tamil Nadu and rescue operations are underway, members of the Tamil film fraternity have joined hands to do their bit.

Many celebrities like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi among others have come forward to donate to the Cyclone Gaja relief.

Now, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman announced via Twitter that a part of the proceeds from the Toronto concert which is set to take place on 24th December will go to the Gaja Cyclone relief.

His tweet reads, "My Sufi Ensemble and I will perform a benefit concert in Toronto on 24 Dec at Metro Toronto Convention Centre Part of the proceeds will go to for Gaja Cyclone relief in TN I will be joined by Javed Ali, Sivamani & Sana Moussa."

Suriya along with his father Sivakumar, brother Karthi and wife Jyotika have together donated a sum of Rs. 50 lakh as relief fund through various NGOs in the cyclone Gaja affected areas.

Superstar Rajinikanth, via a statement, on Tuesday announced relief materials worth Rs. 50 lakh towards the relief fund.

Actor Vijay has donated around Rs. 40 lakh to 9 bank accounts of his fan club heads to help those affected by cyclone Gaja.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has announced a relief fund of Rs. 25 lakh to be spent towards buying rechargeable torch lights and saplings for those whose farms have been destroyed by cyclone Gaja.

Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan donated Rs. 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM relief fund in addition to Rs. 10 lakh worth of relief materials.

'2.0' director Shankar has announced donation of Rs. 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM relief fund.

(With inputs from IANS)