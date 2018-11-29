Home Entertainment Tamil

There is only one Superstar and that is Rajinikanth: Suriya on '2.0'

Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0', which is touted as the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema', was launched way back in 2015.

Published: 29th November 2018 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 12:54 PM

Rajini, Suriya

Actor Rajinikanth and Suriya (Photo | YouTube and EPS)

By Online Desk

Amid much expectations, Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' hit the big screens today and the film is receiving an overwhelming response from the fans across the country.

It's not only the fans who were eagerly waiting for the release of the film, but the celebrities themselves have shown excitement in the last few weeks. 

Yesterday, ahead of the film's release, actor Suriya took to Twitter and wished Rajinikanth and '2.0' team grand success.

His tweet reads, "Rajini sir's conviction to give bigger entertainment transcends all boundaries and he makes it look so effortless! There is only one Superstar and that is Rajini sir for me. I'm always in awe of director Shankar sir's vision! He makes one believe in the power of cinema. AR Rahman sir has redefined how we perceive music, I'm sure #2PointO is going to be a feast for our ears."

He also welcomed Bollywood star Akshay Kumar to Tamil film industry. 

Suriya added, "The mammoth efforts put in by Lyca Productions is beyond belief and they are surely taking our Tamil cinema to international standards. A big welcome to Akshay sir and I'm sure he'll be a treat to watch in Tamil! I wish the entire team of #2PointO a humongous success. It doesn't get bigger than this!! I am sure #2PointO will fill you with joy and wonder, at theatres in 3D!"

The sci-fi thriller '2.0' is directed by Shankar and stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey amongst others.

'2.0', which is touted as the 'most expensive film made in Indian cinema', was launched way back in December 2015.

The film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the total number of screens it is getting released in globally, with over 10,000 screens purportedly screening 2.0 as against the 9,000 for Baahubali.

It will be interesting to see if '2.0' breaks the box office record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

