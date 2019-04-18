Home LIVE

Tamil Nadu elections 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: State records 70.9 per cent voter total turnout, may touch 72 percent

Voting drew to a close in the state at 6 PM, except in Madurai, where polling was allowed till 8 PM in view of the local temple festival.

Published: 18th April 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

EVM sealed by official after polling got over in a booth at market committee hall in Villupuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu registered 70.9 per cent polling for the 38 Lok Sabha seats Thursday even as paramilitary forces fired in the air near Arakkonam in Vellore district to disperse a restive crowd.

The bypoll to 18 assembly constituencies held along the Lok Sabha polls saw 67.08 per cent voting percentage.

The polling percentages are as of 7 PM.

Voting drew to a close in the state at 6 PM, except in Madurai, where polling has been allowed till 8 PM in view of the local temple festival.

All voters who had turned up at polling stations ahead of 6 PM were allowed to vote.

A senior police official told PTI that paramilitary forces had to open fire near Arakkonam to disperse crowds and more details were awaited.

Arani Lok Sabha seat registered 76.49 per cent turnout and the voting percentage in other Parliamentary seats ranged between 55.07 (lowest in Kanyakumari) and Chidambaram 70.73 per cent.

The assembly polls saw Harur in Dharmapuri district recording a turnout of 79.91 per cent while that in other seats were between 51.44 (lowest in Periyakulam) and 78.12 per cent (Nilakkottai).

Perambur in the city recorded 59.45 per cent votes.

Earlier, the DMK had charged the ruling AIADMK with planning to do "booth-capturing" towards the close of voting.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 67,720 polling stations and 7,780 booths have been categorised as critical and vulnerable where more Central Armed Police Forces personnel, and micro-observers were deployed.

DMK member hacked to death

A DMK member was hacked to death allegedly by supporters of an AIADMK functionary in full public view here Thursday, police said.

M S Pandian, in his late 30s, was attacked by the group with sickles on the busy Keezhavali road in the morning.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died without responding to treatment, they said.

He was nephew of former DMK zonal chairman V K Gurusamy and the attack by supporters of local AIADMK leader Rajapandian was due to previous enmity, police said adding it was not related to election.

 

Live Updates
