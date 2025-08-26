US issues draft notice to implement 50% tariffs on India, effective August 27

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice to implement 50% tariffs on imports from India from August 27, following the Trump administration’s decision to raise duties on Indian goods as trade talks continue under the shadow of tariffs and geopolitical strains.

US President Donald Trump had initially announced a 25% punitive tariff on India as part of a broader trade war in which he imposed duties on more than 90 countries. And on July 30, he announced an additional 25% levy, calling it a “penalty” over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian energy, bringing the total tariffs to 50%.

While announcing the tariffs last month, Trump had alleged that India had “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country” and criticised New Delhi over its energy ties with Moscow.

According to Tuesday's CBP notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation." The order specified a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.

The draft notice, scheduled to be published on August 27, 2025, states that the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined it necessary to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in line with the executive order.

The CBP clarified that the new duties will come into effect on August 27, 2025. From 12:01 am eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.