US issues draft notice to implement 50% tariffs on India, effective August 27

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a draft notice to implement 50% tariffs on imports from India from August 27, following the Trump administration’s decision to raise duties on Indian goods as trade talks continue under the shadow of tariffs and geopolitical strains.
US President Donald Trump had initially announced a 25% punitive tariff on India as part of a broader trade war in which he imposed duties on more than 90 countries. And on July 30, he announced an additional 25% levy, calling it a “penalty” over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian energy, bringing the total tariffs to 50%.
While announcing the tariffs last month, Trump had alleged that India had “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country” and criticised New Delhi over its energy ties with Moscow.
According to Tuesday's CBP notice, the additional tariffs are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation." The order specified a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India.
The draft notice, scheduled to be published on August 27, 2025, states that the Secretary of Homeland Security has determined it necessary to modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) in line with the executive order.
The CBP clarified that the new duties will come into effect on August 27, 2025. From 12:01 am eastern daylight time on that day, the higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained firm ahead of the 50% US tariffs on Indian goods, saying his government will find a way out regardless of the economic pressure by Washington.
He assured small shopkeepers, farmers, and livestock rearers that the government would protect their interests. “We will bear any pressure. Modi will never allow you to be harmed,” Modi said.
Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined India’s “red lines” in ongoing trade talks with Washington and sharply criticised what he called “unjustified and unreasonable” tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration. He added that India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers and small producers.
“Trade is really the major issue between our countries,” Jaishankar said.
“The negotiations are still going on. The bottom line is, we have some red lines. And those are the interests of our farmers and small producers. That’s not something we can compromise on,” he added.
Notably, Indian trade bodies have expressed disappointment over Washington's tariffs and additional penalties, calling it a setback for the Indian export market while also highlighting potential opportunities for export diversification and supply chain realignment.
Meanwhile, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday that the central bank will provide special support for sectors impacted by US tariffs and noted that the overall impact on the economy would be minimal, expressing confidence that trade negotiations for lower duties would eventually bear fruit.