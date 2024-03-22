Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor 'scam' case, ED tells Delhi court; seeks 10-day custody

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court after Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.

Kejriwal was the key conspirator in the alleged liquor scam along with other ministers and leaders of AAP, the ED told the court, adding that he received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from 'South group' for formulating, implementing the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the agency, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in Goa elections came from four hawala routes.

He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

ASG S V Raju is appearing for the agency, while Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises. It happened shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's counsel had said that he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday. He was arrested hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from any coercive action by the federal agency.