Fee hike row turns political: 600 schools under scrutiny

In the past 20 days since the new academic session for 2025–26 began, the city’s private school fee hike issue has taken centre stage. Over 600 schools have been inspected, audit reports sought and 11 schools have been issued notices. The Delhi High Court also slammed a prominent private school, while the Education Minister Ashish Sood vowed strict action. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” stance against arbitrary fee hikes.

The period has seen widespread protests by parents outside school gates, with allegations of harassment of students over unpaid fees triggering outrage. The issue has spiraled into a political flashpoint, pitting the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had governed Delhi for more than a decade.

Fee Hike: A Political Battleground

The escalating tensions raise a key question: Did the previous AAP government fail to regulate private schools during its tenure and has the fee hike issue become a battleground for AAP vs BJP politics?

Shailendra Sharma, who served as Principal Advisor to the Director of Education for over eight years in the AAP-led government and is now an independent education consultant, called the recent actions “political showmanship.”

“This is just political show off, pure leadership. There are two main types of complaints,” Sharma said.

“First, that schools are increasing fees without the mandatory approval from the Directorate of Education. Second, that some schools are harassing students when parents cannot pay the increased fees—barring them from classes or denying entry,” Sharma said.

He criticised the BJP-led Delhi government’s recent directive to District Magistrates (DMs) to inspect schools. “Under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, the competent authority on fee matters is the Director of Education, not DMs or SDMs. The Director of Education can get the accounts of the schools audited by chartered accountants and can give orders. And if the orders are not followed, he can initiate proceedings to cancel the recognition of the concerned school or take it under the government. If there is a possibility of obstruction in government work from the school, then the Director of Education can seek the help of the concerned DM or SDM. But this isn’t a case where a DM should storm into schools like Spider-Man. This is theatrics, not governance.”