Delhi Lt Governor dissolves Assembly as CM Atishi tenders resignation day after AAP’s election defeat

NEW DELHI: Incumbent Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday tendered her resignation from the post to Delhi L-G VK Saxena. The L-G, however, asked Atishi to continue in office until the party with majority in the Assembly stakes claim to form the government.

Subsequently, the L-G dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the national capital.

The notification, dated February 7, stated, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by...the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, VK Saxena, L-G of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 8th February, 2025.”

Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

“L-G VK Saxena received the resignation of CM Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government,” Raj Niwas posted from its official X handle.