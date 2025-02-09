Delhi Lt Governor dissolves Assembly as CM Atishi tenders resignation day after AAP’s election defeat

NEW DELHI: Incumbent Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday tendered her resignation from the post to Delhi L-G VK Saxena. The L-G, however, asked Atishi to continue in office until the party with majority in the Assembly stakes claim to form the government.
Subsequently, the L-G dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the national capital.
The notification, dated February 7, stated, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by...the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, VK Saxena, L-G of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 8th February, 2025.”
Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.
“L-G VK Saxena received the resignation of CM Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government,” Raj Niwas posted from its official X handle.
Atishi served as the Delhi Chief Minister for nearly five months. She was sworn into the office in September last year after the AAP supremo and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post amid corruption allegations against him.
Five women candidates, including outgoing chief minister Atishi won in the Delhi Assembly polls 2025, down from eight in the 2020 elections. Atishi is the only woman AAP candidate to secure a victory.
In a bipolar contest, the BJP has defeated the AAP. The saffron party won 48 assembly seats while the AAP finished second with 22.
“We will play the role of a constructive opposition and will make sure that we will hold the BJP accountable to the promises they have made for the people of Delhi,” the party stated.
The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after PM Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit.