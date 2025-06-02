100 days of Rekha Gupta government: Promises, progress, and persistent problems in Delhi

February 20. Upon the dais erected at Ramlila Maidan, the Lieutenant Governor solemnly administers oath as the BJP forms government in the national capital after a hiatus of 27 years. The Prime Minister has assumed his seat upon the stage beside several others of the BJP top brass while a sea of saffron has gathered to witness the ceremonies. As debutant legislator Rekha Gupta is sworn in as Chief Minister, she reiterates the promise of ‘rejuvenation’ – one that appeared time and again in the Sankalp Patra. And she designates the first ‘100 days’ to set the tone of Delhi governance.
Notably, talks of a concrete ‘100-day plan’ to usher in visible and systemic change in the national capital were doing the rounds well before the government assumed office. Informed sources had reported how top officials were on their toes as soon as the poll results were declared, chairing ‘high-level meetings’ to chalk out a roadmap for the first 100 days of the BJP government. Apparently, wheels were set in motion to bring about blanket changes spanning key sectors – healthcare, education, women’s welfare, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability.
Several challenges have revealed themselves in the past 100 days, Delhiites know; while steps have been taking to address certain persistent problems plaguing the city. Now, as the Rekha Gupta government completes its first 100 days in office, we must look at the notable and crucial developments that took place; and also the ones that did not.
Skyrocketing school fees
Sharp spike in school fees came to haunt the BJP government early in its term – several private schools reportedly increased their fees, leaving parents burdened. Allegations were flung claiming private schools resumed their arbitrary fee practices ever since the BJP came to power in Delhi. Most private schools have allegedly increased their fees by 30% to 80%.
Grave charges followed; schools were accused of ‘throwing out students’ when their guardians failed to pay the additional fees. Delhi Public School branches in the city reportedly removed names of several students over unpaid fees and hired bouncers to prevent them from entering school premises. In protest, parents demonstrated outside schools and the Directorate of Education for several days, until the nascent BJP government decided to bring a bill to rein in arbitrary fees hikes.
Power struggle
Soon after Rekha Gupta assumed office, ‘critics’ alleged the frequency of power cuts in the capital had increased manifold – vast stretches in south and west Delhi reportedly remained in darkness for prolonged hours. The government was quick to shirk the blame, accusing the ‘poor infrastructure’ prevalent under AAP rule as the primary cause of power cuts in some areas. It vowed to improve the infrastructure and enhance capacity to avoid such circumstances in the future.
However, voices from various sections have alleged that the government has increased power tariffs by 7-15%. This has brought upon a sharp spike in electricity bills for city residents. The government is yet to officially respond to these allegations.
Water woes
Then came complaints of water scarcity; many areas in the city reported lapses in regular water supply, forcing them to rely on tankers. Residents found themselves in long queues for water. The government was jolted to action; officials of the departments concerned, often accompanied by the minister, Parvesh Verma, himself, reviewed developments on the ground and issued relevant directives to mitigate the crisis and ensure the essential service of consistent supply of potable water returns to every household. The government has also increased number of water tankers to cover areas where water pipelines have not been laid.
Waste dilemma
The city produces approximately 792 million gallons of sewage daily; yet existing facilities can treat only up to 667 million gallons, leading to untreated wastewater flowing into the Yamuna. This situation underscores the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and efficient water management strategies.
Meanwhile, residents from localities across the city complain of dirty water spouting out of house taps. Women from Naraina village in Rajinder Nagar constituency took to the streets in protest when ‘discoloured, foul-smelling’ water was supplied to their homes. Amid BJP government’s promise to provide clean water to every household, several claims are made regarding sewer water emanating through taps; authorities always claim to act upon these complaints.
Bad air days
The air quality continues to pose a significant concern. Despite various initiatives, the city still faces recurring episodes of severe pollution. The Gupta government has been criticised for not implementing long-term solutions to combat vehicular emissions and stubble burning, major contributors to the city’s deteriorating air quality. The absence of real-time studies to identify pollution sources further hampers effective policy formulation.
Meanwhile, the BJP’s promise to provide free gas cylinders to deserving women residents on the occasion of Holi and Diwali, and make LPG cylinders available at Rs 500 for every Delhiite if voted to power remain unrealised even after it has completed 100 days in power.
The healthcare sector requires significant attention. Reports indicate that several hospitals lack essential services such as ICU facilities, blood banks, and oxygen supply. Mohalla Clinics, a key component of the city’s healthcare system, also face challenges including lack of basic amenities and accessibility. Reportedly the government has initiated steps to address these shortcomings, including inauguration of new facilities and procurement of necessary medical equipment.
Sustainable urban development is the need of the hour for the national capital. The government is said to have initiated steps to clean the Yamuna River and promote ‘green spaces’. However, challenges persist in managing industrial waste and unauthorised colonies that contribute to pollution. A comprehensive plan addressing these issues is necessary for long-term environmental conservation.
Balancing fiscal responsibility with welfare commitments is a delicate task. The Gupta administration has pledged to continue subsidies on water, electricity, and healthcare, while also introducing new welfare measures. However, concerns persist about the sustainability of these promises, given the city’s fiscal constraints.
WHAT’S REALISED
In first 100 days, the new government in Delhi has made significant strides in fulfilling the BJP’s poll promises. Through initiatives in healthcare, education, women’s welfare, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, her administration claims to have laid a strong foundation for the city’s development.
One of the Gupta’s earliest actions was approval of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, one that provides health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family, with an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up funded by the city government. The scheme aims to enhance access to quality healthcare for residents, addressing a long-standing gap in the city’s health insurance coverage.
The Chief Minister presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, marking the highest allocation in the city’s history. Notably, Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation projects, and Rs 6,874 crore for health initiatives, including the establishment of new health and wellness centers and the expansion of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.
On May 29, Gupta inaugurated three state-of-the-art health facilities at Lok Nayak Hospital. These include a Medical Genetics Ward, a Lactation Management Unit, and a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing lab. The Medical Genetics Department is the first of its kind in Delhi government hospitals, focusing on diagnosing and treating rare genetic disorders.
The government has prioritised women’s welfare in form of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, 50,000 CCTV cameras are being installed across Delhi to enhance women’s safety. The government has also launched 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ with a budget of Rs 100 crore to ensure food security for the poor.
In line with the National Education Policy, the government has announced new CM Shri schools, with an initial Rs 100 crore allocation. Additionally, 175 new computer labs are being established, and smart classes are being installed with a Rs 100 crore budget. Free laptops will be provided to 1,200 students on passing class 10, with Rs 750 crore allocated for this initiative. A new project, ‘NEEV – New Era of Entrepreneur Ecosystem and Vision,’ has been launched with an allocation of Rs 20 crore to equip children with essential skills for modern economies.
The administration has also focused on enhancing the Delhi infrastructure. A Rs 1,000 crore allocation has been made for improved connectivity in the National Capital Region. Additionally, Rs 3,843 crore has been allocated for road and bridge infrastructure, and Rs 696 crore for development in slum clusters. The government is also working on repairing old sewer lines and converting the Haryana-Delhi canal into a pipeline to improve water supply.
The BJP government touts its plans of cleaning the Yamuna River by decentralising 40 sewage treatment plants and ensuring that only treated water reaches the river. A Rs 500 crore allocation has been made for this initiative. Additionally,
Rs 250 crore has been allocated for repairing old sewer lines, and Rs 50 crore for rainwater harvesting initiatives. The government is also seeking an additional Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre to make water and sewage infrastructure world-class.
The Chief Minister has emphasised transparency and public engagement through regular ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public grievance) sessions held both at the Chief Minister’s camp office and in all districts. These sessions aim to strengthen public engagement and address citizens’ concerns promptly.
CRITICS QUESTION
The Opposition, the Aam Aadmi Party, having lost its seat of power after 11 years of capital governance after it retained only 22 Assembly seats, is not keen to leave any stone unturned in cornering the ruling BJP over alleged deficiencies. AAP claims despite coming to power on the back of lofty promises, the BJP government has delivered little but disappointment in its first 100 days. From power outages, worsening water to fee hikes in private schools and rollback of ‘pro-people schemes’ initiated by the AAP, every sector – electricity, water, education, and healthcare – has witnessed steep decline, AAP leaders hit out.
Former Chief Minister, now LoP in Delhi Assembly, Atishi said, “Delhi gave a mandate to the BJP and allowed them to form government to work for the citizens. But in just 100 days, the BJP has made life hell for Delhiites. Forget improving the system, fulfilling promises—the BJP has dismantled the functioning systems that had been running smoothly for 10 years, all within 100 days.”
Releasing a performance review of the government, she said, “Under Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi had electricity 24x7 for 10 years without power cuts. This is not our claim alone—it is backed by reports and data from the Centre’s power department, and records submitted in Parliament. But in just 100 days, BJP has dismantled the power infrastructure. People have started anticipating outages every time the temperature rises or there is a thunderstorm. Is this the national capital? Are we really living in 2025?”
Rejuvenating the river
The government touts its plans of cleaning the Yamuna by decentralising 40 sewage treatment plants and ensuring that only treated water reaches the river. A Rs 500 crore allocation has been made for this initiative. Additionally, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for repairing old sewer lines, and Rs 50 crore for rainwater harvesting. The govt is also seeking an additional Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre to augment water and sewage management.
Sewage creeps in tap water
Recently, residents of Jankapuri A-1 Block moved the National Green Tribunal alleging supply of contaminated water by the Delhi Jal Board – sewage water was finding its way into household tap lines, residents claimed. Following an NGT order, the central pollution control panel collected 20 random samples from tap water of 20 houses in the area; out of these, coliform and E coli pathogens were found in six, indicating faecal contamination.
When would dust settle?
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee rolled out a 14-point dust mitigation plan on May 22, focusing on water sprinkling, installation of particulate matter pollution monitors as well as disposal of construction and demolition waste. The govt also mandated vehicles inside forest and protected areas to be transitioned to electric-run, also announcing 70 mechanical road sweepers for cleaning of PWD roads soon. Intensifying its crackdown on end-of-life vehicles monitoring, AI cameras have also been installed at 90% of fuel stations.