100 days of Rekha Gupta government: Promises, progress, and persistent problems in Delhi

WHAT’S REALISED

In first 100 days, the new government in Delhi has made significant strides in fulfilling the BJP’s poll promises. Through initiatives in healthcare, education, women’s welfare, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, her administration claims to have laid a strong foundation for the city’s development.

One of the Gupta’s earliest actions was approval of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, one that provides health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family, with an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up funded by the city government. The scheme aims to enhance access to quality healthcare for residents, addressing a long-standing gap in the city’s health insurance coverage.

The Chief Minister presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, marking the highest allocation in the city’s history. Notably, Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation projects, and Rs 6,874 crore for health initiatives, including the establishment of new health and wellness centers and the expansion of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.

On May 29, Gupta inaugurated three state-of-the-art health facilities at Lok Nayak Hospital. These include a Medical Genetics Ward, a Lactation Management Unit, and a Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing lab. The Medical Genetics Department is the first of its kind in Delhi government hospitals, focusing on diagnosing and treating rare genetic disorders.

The government has prioritised women’s welfare in form of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, 50,000 CCTV cameras are being installed across Delhi to enhance women’s safety. The government has also launched 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ with a budget of Rs 100 crore to ensure food security for the poor.

In line with the National Education Policy, the government has announced new CM Shri schools, with an initial Rs 100 crore allocation. Additionally, 175 new computer labs are being established, and smart classes are being installed with a Rs 100 crore budget. Free laptops will be provided to 1,200 students on passing class 10, with Rs 750 crore allocated for this initiative. A new project, ‘NEEV – New Era of Entrepreneur Ecosystem and Vision,’ has been launched with an allocation of Rs 20 crore to equip children with essential skills for modern economies.

The administration has also focused on enhancing the Delhi infrastructure. A Rs 1,000 crore allocation has been made for improved connectivity in the National Capital Region. Additionally, Rs 3,843 crore has been allocated for road and bridge infrastructure, and Rs 696 crore for development in slum clusters. The government is also working on repairing old sewer lines and converting the Haryana-Delhi canal into a pipeline to improve water supply.

The BJP government touts its plans of cleaning the Yamuna River by decentralising 40 sewage treatment plants and ensuring that only treated water reaches the river. A Rs 500 crore allocation has been made for this initiative. Additionally,

Rs 250 crore has been allocated for repairing old sewer lines, and Rs 50 crore for rainwater harvesting initiatives. The government is also seeking an additional Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre to make water and sewage infrastructure world-class.

The Chief Minister has emphasised transparency and public engagement through regular ‘Jan Sunwai’ (public grievance) sessions held both at the Chief Minister’s camp office and in all districts. These sessions aim to strengthen public engagement and address citizens’ concerns promptly.