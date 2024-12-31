Best of Hyderabad Dialogues

Pawan Kalyan predicts the electoral future

Ahead of the BJP-led NDA coalition being elected to power, ace political strategist predicted the rise of the saffron party in southern states. He foretold that the BJP, boosted by its alliance with the TDP and JSP, would make big gains in Andhra Pradesh. PK’s words came true on June 12 when yellow party supremo N Chandrababu took oath as chief minister

Making Hyderabad best in the world

After taking over as the IT & industries minister, D Sridhar Babu has helped oversee a number of measures aiming to help transform Hyderabad as the skill capital of the world. He spoke to TNIE about the city overtaking Bengaluru as the preferred destination for global IT and other firms. Additionally, he did not hold back from criticising the opposition and their alleged hurry in reacting to frivolous comments.

Atti ‘Uttam’

With the Lok Sabha elections in the offing, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, in April, spoke of the unity among Congress leaders and the efforts on the ground to counter the BJP’s growth and the narrative the saffron party had set in the run-up to the polls. He spoke on the declining popularity of the BRS, the allegations of phone tapping during the pink party’s rule and irrigation projects.

Epic wins

With the expectations of the world on his shoulders, Telangana’s very own chess grandmaster, Arjun Erigaisi, spoke about the high of wins, the need for team camaraderie and the importance of setting realistic targets. While eloquently quoting the Mahabharata, the young prodigy from Warangal said he handles defeats in crucial matches by following what Lord Krishna told Arjun in the Bhagavad Gita.

Curbing crime

Pointing to the complicated web of cybercrime networks, TGCSB director Shikha Goel said that cybercrime is highly preventable and can be curbed with awareness and swift implementation of already existing regulations. She spoke on the importance of making Hyderabad safe for girls and women and her desire to continue her life in service of the public.

For the nation

In an interaction for the ages, IIT-Hyderabad Director Prof BS Murty urged parents to nudge their children to core sectors for the development of the nation. He also spoke on India’s history with metallurgy, the perceived fear around AI and the importance of sustainability in innovation. He also did not shy away from a conversation on the philosophical and spiritual aspects of science.

Being remarkable

A man with the highest standards, legendary Telugu actor Dr Tanikella Bharani spoke about donning multiple hats: as a poet, a writer, an actor and a philosopher. Like a quintessential kid in an Indian family, his dreams were, at first, put on hold by his family. He was even kicked out of the house. However, after his many successes, he exhorted young filmmakers to focus on quality rather than quantity.