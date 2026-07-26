Comic-Con 2026: David Jonsson is new Black Panther, Ryan Gosling joins Marvel as Ghost Rider

SAN DIEGO: Marvel Studios used its Comic-Con International presentation Saturday to announce David Jonsson as the new Black Panther — the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa — and reveal that Ryan Gosling will be playing Ghost Rider, both in films set for release in 2028.

Jonsson joined Oscar-winning "Black Panther" franchise director Ryan Coogler on stage alongside Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, holding his hand to his chest and smiling broadly. "Black Panther III" is set for release Dec. 15, 2028.

"Thank you to this family that I have the honor and the blessing to join. I don't want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking," said the 32-year-old actor, known for roles in "Industry," "The Long Walk" and "Alien: Romulus."

Boseman died in 2020, and ever since 2022's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" revealed that T'Challa had a son, fans have been playing a guessing game of who might take over the mantle, with Damson Idris and Wright in the mix. The original 2018 "Black Panther" became the first superhero film to earn a best picture Oscar nomination and made more than $1.3 billion worldwide, while the sequel earned $850 million.

Ryan Gosling rides into the MCU

Gosling will re-team with his "Star Wars: Starfighter" director Shawn Levy on "Ghost Rider."