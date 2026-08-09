Monsoon Session faces washout as Centre struggles to break Opposition logjam

With only four days remaining in the Monsoon session, the fate of major legislation on women's reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the continuing logjam in Parliament.

None of the three bills figured in the Lok Sabha's list of business for Monday, underlining the difficulty facing the government as it seeks to make progress on its legislative agenda.

While some opposition parties have shown signs of softening their position on the women's reservation and delimitation bills following the government's outreach, the Congress and most of its allies have vowed to oppose any move to bring the legislation, as well as the FCRA Amendment Bill, for passage.

The Constitution Amendment Bill, which proposes 33% reservation for women from 2029 and a redrawing of Lok Sabha constituencies to expand the House, was defeated in April after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, is yet to be taken up for discussion and passage.

"If the central government thinks they can cook up and introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill within these two or three days, they should keep that wish to themselves," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Sunday.

Venugopal alleged that the proposed legislation targeted minorities and NGOs and said the Opposition would not allow it to be passed.

"Even if Amit Shah comes to pass this anti-people bill, there is no doubt that he will have to face strong protests in Parliament. This bill is unconstitutional and anti-people. We will not allow such an anti-people and unconstitutional bill to be passed," he told reporters in Alappuzha.

The FCRA Bill seeks to significantly tighten oversight of foreign-funded organisations, including through the creation of a new authority with powers to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence. It has faced strong opposition from Christian organisations as well as political parties.