Will hold PM Modi accountable for 'betrayal': Congress ups ante on Ram Temple donation row

Stepping up its attack on the government over the Ram temple donation embezzlement case, the Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" and said the country will never forgive the BJP-RSS for their "betrayal of faith".

Pointing out that Congress leaders have held 48 press conferences across the country on the issue, party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh demanded that the prime minister "break his silence" on the "theft scandal".

Prior to this, answers were sought from the prime minister through eight press conferences held at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi between June 26 and July 9, Ramesh said in an X post in Hindi.

"No matter how hard Prime Minister Modi, the RSS and the BJP try, the Congress will not rest until it compels Prime Minister Modi to be held accountable for this betrayal: the theft of donations at the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, which has struck a blow to the faith of crores of people across the country," Ramesh said, sharing screenshots from 13 press conferences held by the party on Sunday, including in Manipur, Goa, Madurai and Bhubaneswar.

Ramesh accused the BJP-RSS of collecting donations in the name of Lord Ram while running a "racket of theft" behind the scenes.

The heinous act of donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a massive deception perpetrated against his devotees, Ramesh asserted.

"All indications so far suggest that the prime minister and the top leadership of the BJP-RSS utilised the SIT to provide a 'safe exit' to their close associates responsible for this theft; furthermore, the actions taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police have proven to be nothing more than an attempt to shield the true masterminds behind this murky affair," he said.

Ramesh reiterated the party's demands for an independent investigation supervised by the Supreme Court, a forensic audit, a fixation of accountability and strict action against the guilty.