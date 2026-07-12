Ram temple donation row: Kejriwal starts signature campaign; Nripendra Mishra says no govt role in trust

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Sunday said that there will be "no government interference" in the functioning of the Ram temple trust or its chief executive officer amid opposition demands for accountability and transparency over the alleged theft of donations.

Following the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also launched a campaign over the alleged irregularities in temple donations, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal appealing to people to sign a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking strict action against those responsible.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that those responsible were being shielded from accountability. "We will not rest until we ensure they are sentenced to death (phansi ki saza)," he said.