The BJP-led Centre is close to securing a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill, with the DMK on Sunday refusing to reconsider its support for the proposed legislation despite a last-ditch outreach by opposition leaders.

The government's position will be further bolstered if the eight MPs of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which remains a constituent of the INDIA bloc, vote in favour of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, as is widely expected.

With its ranks bolstered by the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and with the backing of the 20 Trinamool Congress rebels, the lone Shiromani Akali Dal MP, the DMK's 22 MPs and the YSR Congress Party's four MPs, the NDA could muster 345 votes. The support of the Sharad Pawar-led party would take that tally to 353.

That would leave the government six votes short of a two-thirds majority of 359 if all 538 MPs, excluding Speaker Om Birla and suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, vote.

The government could also draw support from United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)'s lone Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)'s Richard Vanlalhmangaiha and Independent MP from Daman and Diu Umeshbhai Babubhai Patel, whose votes have not been factored into the projected tally of 353.

While the UPPL has had a history of association with the BJP in Assam, the ZPM, which governs Mizoram and is not part of either the NDA or the INDIA bloc, has maintained a policy of extending issue-based support to the Centre.