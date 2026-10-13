'People with BJP, PM Modi': Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, says be prepared for another 'crushing defeat' in 2029 polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the opposition's protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, predicting another “crushing defeat” for the Congress in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said the BJP, the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to enjoy public support, while accusing the Congress of pursuing “negative politics” that would not help it win elections.

“I want to tell Shri Rahul ji and his associates to prepare themselves once again for a crushing defeat in 2029,” Shah told reporters. He expressed confidence that the NDA would win a resounding majority, while the Congress would suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive time.

“The people of this country are with Narendra Modi ji, with the BJP, with the NDA. You cannot deny this truth,” he said.

Questioning Gandhi's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shah accused the Congress leader of seeking to get infiltrators registered as voters and asked whether the opposition's allegations were linked to the revision exercise, which began after the 2024 general elections.

Shah also urged Gandhi to introspect over the Congress's electoral losses, saying the party had continued to lose elections since he became its principal leader, later served as its president and assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition.

“You cannot win the trust of the country's people through fabricated media events and echoes of lies,” Shah said.

(With inputs from PTI)