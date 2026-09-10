'Roaming free & browbeating child': SC fumes over harassment of minor CJP protester

NEW DELHI: Taking serious note of the alleged harassment of a minor girl who had participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar in July, the Supreme Court on Thursday said nobody can be allowed to intimidate a victim for pursuing a criminal case.

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought reports from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on the allegations and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure action on the girl's FIR.

"Such matters cannot be taken lightly. Nobody should be protected if violence against a child is involved... if persons accused of such acts were roaming free and attempting to browbeat the child or her family so that they do not pursue criminal proceedings, it would be a serious matter," the CJI said.

The counsel argued that the 14-year-old girl had joined the CJP's protest march on July 20 at Jantar Mantar. Her father was allegedly assaulted during the protest by Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who later claimed in a video that he had attacked him. Following the incident, the girl filed an FIR. Her house was allegedly vandalised and stones were allegedly pelted at it thereafter.

The lawyer alleged that police, instead of prosecuting those accompanying the accused who were caught on camera, registered an FIR against the child, violating the Supreme Court's earlier order protecting CJP protesters from coercive action.

The counsel further submitted that a video of the stone pelting at the residence could be placed on record and that the committee would take time, but the child needed immediate protection.