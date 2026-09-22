With reply deadline over, 20 rebel TMC MPs await Lok Sabha Speaker's call on disqualification

NEW DELHI: The fate of 20 MPs who broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) now rests with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, after the deadline for them to respond to disqualification petitions expired on Tuesday.

The decision is awaited as Mamata Banerjee fights a separate battle in the Supreme Court to reclaim her party’s name and election symbol ahead of the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal.

Early this month, the Speaker granted the 20 rebel TMC MPs until September 22 to respond to petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, according to sources.

Birla had issued notices to the MPs on August 26, giving them seven days to respond. He later extended the deadline to September 22 at their request, sources said.

The 20 rebel TMC MPs quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party in June following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls and joined the little-known outfit Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The TMC has sought their disqualification under the anti-defection law.