STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Attention, people with desk jobs: Move your body, already!

A sedentary lifestyle can be challenged by simple exercises through the day, and it isn’t too hard, as we find out… 

Published: 26th June 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

stretches

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

We celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21 and I am glad to see that many people are now ensuring that they get at least some form of activity or physical movement, Yoga asanas included, because they have understood and observed the importance of exercise for their overall health. For people who do not exercise at all, starting a minimum of 15 to 30 minutes of any exercise—be it a walk or some Yoga every day—has a huge positive impact on the body because it helps improve cardiovascular health, the immune system, brain health, hair, skin, metabolism processes, and our detoxification processes. 

Having said that, starting 15 to 30 minutes of exercise daily is ideal. But, we also need to understand that we should not sit in one place for more than an hour. Your one hour of workout is useless if you are resting and being sedentary throughout the day. We all know that sitting is the next smoking. The more we sit, the more we start negatively affecting our blood circulation. Sitting for longer durations starts affecting our posture and also causes lactic acid production and build-up in our muscles, which leads to discomfort, cramping, pain, and stiffness in the muscles as well as in the joints.

People who have a desk job have observed severe back, hip, or shoulder pain due to the same. So, ideally, your morning workout is not helping you overcome the lactic acid production during the rest of the day. That said, at no point am I saying that one should give up on their one hour of morning or evening workouts. Please continue with the same because that helps in improving metabolism and muscle mass in your body. But, also make sure that you are active throughout the day. Try to get up from your desk every hour and move around in your cabin or office.

Visit the washroom or get yourself a glass of water. You could also try some desk stretches or exercises. Do not forget to walk for about 10 minutes post any meal and try to stand and touch your toes at least once every day. Walking or stretching for one or two minutes also falls under activity which helps in improving your body’s digestion capabilities as well as your blood circulation. This can further help in reducing lactic acid production in your body, thus reducing muscle/joint pain and stiffness. As mentioned, our hourly movements also help in improving blood circulation and since our blood carries nutrients from food and oxygen from air to cells, that means we get all the nutrition in each and every cell and that also helps in healing our body.

That is why I always suggest movement and being active as super important in a sedentary lifestyle that can otherwise lead us to various metabolic diseases. Additionally, exercise also helps in releasing the feel good hormone, which automatically helps in controlling stress. 

Get moving, already!

Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
yoga exercise fitness workout health
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp