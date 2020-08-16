COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Chennai sees over 3000 new cases in last 72 hours; liquor shops to reopen in city from Tuesday

By Online Desk

India on Sunday reported a spike of 63,489 cases taking the tally past 25.89 lakhs, while the number of fatalities neared 50,000 with 944 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the ministry, 18.62 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.The COVID-19 caseload stood at 25,89,682, while the death-toll climbed to 49,980, data updated on Sunday at 8 am showed.Meanwhile, Delhi Pollution Control Committee has said that there will be no large congregations, community celebrations or idol immersion at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi in the national capital this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on violators, it said.