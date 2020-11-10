STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi records 7,830 new cases; 83 fatalities take toll to 7,143 

Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.5 lakh even as 83 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143, authorities said.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:20 AM

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday added 38,074 fresh coronavirus cases to its tally and 448 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by Union Health Ministry.

With this addition, India's total cases surges to 85,91,731 while toll reaches 1,27,059.

Total active cases in India are 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hours while total recovered cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges.

Meanwhile, Delhi has become the largest contributor of fresh COVID-19 cases in India, surpassing Maharashtra and Kerala.

Live Updates
