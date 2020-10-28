By Online Desk

The much-awaited Bihar assembly election 2020's first phase of voting ended with 53.54 per cent voter turnout seen in 71 seats at 6 pm.

The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as 'sensitive or hypersensitive' constituencies, the Election Commission of India said.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of Bihar Assembly Elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the elections happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three rallies across the state while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi atttended two meetings.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday thanked the voters for turning up under such dire situation during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.