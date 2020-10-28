STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home LIVE

Bihar Elections 2020 HIGHLIGHTS | With 53.54 per cent voter turnout first phase of polling ends

At the end of first phase of elections, the voter turnout data showed that close to 54 per cent of total electorates have cast their votes.

Published: 28th October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Voters are screened for body temperature before being allowed to vote, outside a polling station at Masaudhi, Bihar.

Voters are screened for body temperature before being allowed to vote, outside a polling station at Masaudhi, Bihar. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The much-awaited Bihar assembly election 2020's first phase of voting ended with 53.54 per cent voter turnout seen in 71 seats at 6 pm.

The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women.

As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as 'sensitive or hypersensitive' constituencies, the Election Commission of India said.

Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of Bihar Assembly Elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the elections happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three rallies across the state while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi atttended two meetings.

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday thanked the voters for turning up under such dire situation during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

Live Updates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar polls COVID 19 First Phase Bihar Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp