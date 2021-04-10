STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls HIGHLIGHTS | Five deaths, violence mark end of high-turnout phase four of polling

The fourth phase witnessed an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogh.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Voters show their EPIC cards before casting vote at a polling booth during the 4th phase of the West Bengal assembly election, in Howrah district

Voters show their EPIC cards before casting vote at a polling booth during the 4th phase of the West Bengal assembly election, in Howrah district. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A total of 44 Assembly constituencies across five districts of West Bengal went to polls on April 10 in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are among the constituencies that goes to the polling booths.

Violence broke out in Cooch Behar constituency where over four people were killed and many injured. The Election Commission adjourned polling in booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar after clashes between Central forces and voters.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC ordered for a CID probe into the violence that took place on Saturday and named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the 'conspirator' behind these attacks.

Meanwhile, the BJP blamed 'TMC goons' for the deaths of over four people, including a first-time voter, in Cooch Behar and asked people to 'vote for change in state.' BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car was also attacked by locals in Hoogly.

According to the Election Commission, 75.93 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5:24 pm in West Bengal during the fourth-phase of polling. Four more phases are left for the people of Bengal to elect their new government.

The BJP is trying to dethrone the TMC from the state, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row.

Live Updates
