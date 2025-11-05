LIVE

2025 Bihar Polls | Phase 1 to decide fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 seats

The assembly elections are being carried out after the SIR of electoral rolls, which now has 7.24 crore voters across the state, about 60 lakh less than the size before the exercise was undertaken.
Polling officials and security personnel deboard a ferry as they leave for election duty on the eve of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
Polling officials and security personnel deboard a ferry as they leave for election duty on the eve of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.(Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The first phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections will be held today, with 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 constituencies.

The high-profile contests feature several top leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur and BJP Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Tarapur. Yadav, seeking a third consecutive win, faces BJP’s Satish Kumar, who once defeated his mother Rabri Devi. His elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Mahua under his new party, the Janshakti Janata Dal, against RJD’s Mukesh Raushan.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is eyeing a fourth straight victory in Lakhisarai, while BJP’s Mangal Pandey is contesting his first Assembly election from Siwan. The Mokama seat has drawn attention as jailed JD(U) leader Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi. The polls also feature new entrants like singer Maithili Thakur and Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav.

Phase 1 in numbers

  • 3.75 crore voters across 121 constituencies.

  • 1,314 candidates in the fray.

  • 10.72 lakh new electors registered.

  • 7.38 lakh voters aged 18–19 years.

  • 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas.

2025 Bihar Elections
Bihar assembly elections 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com