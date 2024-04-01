Arvind Kejriwal's custody ends today, ED to produce Delhi CM in court

On Sunday, March 31, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, took the stage at the INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan. Standing in for her husband, who is currently under custody, she read out a message written by the CM. Top opposition leaders who participated in the rally advocated for the release of Mr. Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren was apprehended by the ED in January in an unrelated case.

Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal began by questioning the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who she accused of putting her husband behind bars. She asked whether the Prime Minister's actions were justified and whether the audience believed Arvind Kejriwal to be a true patriot and honest individual. Referring to criticism from BJP members suggesting Kejriwal's resignation due to his incarceration, Sunita Kejriwal defended her husband, portraying him as resilient and strong-willed.

"Your Kejriwal is a lion," she proclaimed, expressing confidence that he would not be detained for long.

Sunita Kejriwal also shared highlights from the message sent by her husband. The letter outlined six guarantees that the INDIA bloc promises to fulfill if voted into power, including improvements in healthcare and education facilities. He emphasized the need to address the injustices faced by the people of Delhi over the past 75 years and pledged to push for full statehood for Delhi under the leadership of the INDIA bloc.

Following the arrest, his proactive wife Sunita has held three press conferences within a week, leading to speculation about her potential elevation as the CM.