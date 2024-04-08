Congress moves EC against PM's 'Muslim League imprint' remark, says 'stink of RSS' in Modi's speeches

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi persisted with his ‘Muslim League imprint’ attack on the Congress manifesto, the opposition party on Monday stepped up its counter-offensive, moving the Election Commission against his remarks while party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that “there is a stink of RSS” in Modi’s speeches.

The Congress alleged that the prime minister is resorting to the “cliched Hindu-Muslim script” as he is scared that the BJP may struggle to even cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, PM Modi again repeated the charge against the Congress at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, claiming that the country’s oldest party has lost people’s support due to its deeds and its recently released manifesto has the imprint of the pro-Partition Muslim League.

“The Congress is out of power for 10 years and we have been able to resolve all problems faced by the country. The Naxal menace has come down drastically. The Congress was soft on terrorism for vote-bank politics. Even its manifesto has the Muslim League imprint,” Modi said at a poll rally in Chandrapur in Vidarbha region.

Echoing the prime minister’s views, BJP chief JP Nadda also accused the Congress of appeasement in its manifesto and asked the party to explain why it was against the majority community.

Leading the counter charge, Kharge alleged the BJP’s “ideological ancestors” supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians in the freedom struggle.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, Kharge in a post on X, said, “Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the ‘Congress Nyay Patra’, guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians.” “Modi-Shah and their nominated president are today spreading falsehood about the Congress manifesto,” he alleged.

“There is a stink of RSS in Modi ji’s speeches, the BJP’s electoral graph is plunging day by day, therefore the RSS has started remembering its best friend — the Muslim League!,” Kharge said.