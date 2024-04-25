Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance law to save mother's wealth, claims PM Modi in MP poll rally

MORENA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had abolished the inheritance tax after his mother Indira Gandhi's death to save her wealth from going to the government.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city, Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress by claiming that he stands as a wall between the people and the grand old party's plans to loot them. He claimed that after benefiting from it, the Congress now wants to impose it again on the people of the country.

"Listen with your ears wide open about the sins that Congress has committed. I want to put forth an interesting fact. When former PM Indira Gandhi died, her children were going to get her property. But there was a rule earlier that before the property went to the children, some part of it was taken by the government. Congress had formulated a law on this. To save the property so that it does not go to the government, then PM Rajiv Gandhi scrapped the inheritance law. After accumulating wealth over four generations, now they want to loot your wealth."

If Congress comes to power, it will snatch more than half of the earnings of the people through inheritance tax, Modi claimed.

A day after Rahul Gandhi's remark that those who call themselves "deshbhakt" are scared of the 'X-ray' of caste census, Modi claimed that the Congress wants to confiscate people's jewellery and small savings by conducting an X-ray of their properties and valuables.

The Congress wants to reinforce the tax more powerfully now that its four generations have reaped the benefits of the wealth passed on to them, he alleged.

An adviser to the opposition party's 'shehzada' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) has now suggested the imposition of inheritance tax, he said, seizing on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks amid the row on the issue of wealth redistribution.

As long as the BJP is there, it will not allow such designs to succeed, the PM said.

"The wealth that you have accumulated by working hard and enduring hardships will be looted from you once a Congress-led government is formed," he said.

"Modi is standing as a wall between you and the Congress' plan to loot you," the prime minister said.