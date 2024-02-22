Fresh protests erupt in Sandeshkhali; police pledge action; NCST records complaints

NEW DELHI: Amidst renewed protests in Sandeshkhali on Thursday, where locals set fire to property belonging to TMC leaders accused of tormenting villagers, West Bengal Police chief Rajeev Kumar pledged action against the perpetrators, while a visiting NCST team compiled complaints of forced land seizures and torture from the region.

Earlier in the day, upon their arrival in the restive Sandeshkhali area, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team led by acting vice-chairperson Ananta Nayak engaged with locals and documented over 23 complaints of forced land grabbing and torture.

Nayak affirmed that these grievances would be included in their report to the President.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who was permitted by police to visit the troubled area for the first time, staged a brief sit-in outside Sandeshkhali police station.

His demand for the arrest of fugitive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh led to his forcible removal by law enforcement officers from the unrest zone via a boat.

The day witnessed fresh protests in parts of Sandeshkhali, fueled by allegations against local TMC leaders for sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing.

Locals, armed with sticks, vented their anger by setting ablaze a thatched structure near a pond, purportedly belonging to Shahjahan's brother Siraj, who is also a local TMC activist.

A protester said, "Siraj and his brother Shahjahan have usurped our land. They subjected us to molestation. We demand justice and the return of our land."

These demonstrations followed DGP Kumar's assurance earlier in the day that the guilty would not be spared, accompanied by police efforts to engage with the community and address their concerns.