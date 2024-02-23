Haryana govt takes U-turn on invoking NSA against agitating farmers

Kabiraj further said that as of now the police will not initiate the proceedings to seize the assets of the farmers who have damaged public property, as they have still not entered Haryana, but if they enter the state and cause damage to public property seizure proceedings will be initiated. He mentioned that, in the ongoing farmers' protests, 30 policemen have been injured at Shambhu border.

Earlier the Haryana Police had decided to initiate NSA against the farmer leaders and unions and also it was decided that the agitators will also have to pay compensation for any damage caused to public property. In a post earlier it wrote," Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers’ movement, attachment of property of the agitators and seizure of bank accounts have been initiated."

In a statement Amabla police had said ," From February 13, continuous efforts are being made by the farmer organisations to break the barricades put up on the Shambhu border and daily attempts are being made to spoil the law and order by pelting the police with stones and creating ruckus. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement, and the officials of that organisation are held responsible for any damage caused."

The police had earlier also highlighted concerns over the use of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and Instagram by some farm leaders to spread provocative content aimed at disturbing harmony.