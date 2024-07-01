SC defers hearing of plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation in NEET-UG after two weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for hearing after two weeks a plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation in the NEET-UG, 2024 examination that saw alleged irregularities, malpractices and paper leak.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Manoj Misra, while refusing to pass any order, deferred the hearing after two weeks.

The top court asked the petitioner how the order be passed on the petition when the examination is already over. At the same time, it made it clear that if a re-test is ordered, then there could be a different issue.

The lawyer for the petitioner, Sabareesh Rajan, who had taken the medical entrance exam, alleged that his OMR sheet was swapped. He, however, sought a deferment to the case next week.

Although, the court initially inclined to list it for hearing next week, but later fixed it after two weeks, as the lawyer for the National Testing Agency (NTA) sought deferment for two weeks, to which, the top court allowed the agency's plea.

The petitioner said that he was the topper of these exams. “Respondents had the audacity to swap my OMRs. Already the copy has been given to them,” he said.