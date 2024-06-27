SC notice to NTA, seeks reply on coaching centre and students' plea on NEET-UG exam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice and sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) by July 8 on a petition filed by a learning app-cum-coaching centre, Xylem Learning, and a few NEET candidates, alleging "inconsistent" calculation of marks on the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets used in the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

A two-judge Vacation Bench of the top court, comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, directed the NTA to file its reply by July 8, when it would take up all the pleas for a detailed hearing.

The petition by Xylem Learning raised concerns about the grant of OMR sheets to the students who appeared for the exam.

Senior Advocate R. Basant, appearing for Xylem Learning, stated that the petitioners also included students who were supposed to receive the OMR sheets. Basant pointed out that some students had not yet been given their OMR sheets.

In opposition, the NTA's lawyer asserted that the OMR sheets had been uploaded and provided to the candidates.

The top court inquired if there was any time limit for raising grievances regarding the OMR sheets. The NTA responded that if OMR sheets are uploaded and there is any grievance, there is a time limit, adding that they would check the specifics.