Lok Sabha elections: Several Sitting BJP MPs opt out

NEW DELHI: Several sitting members of Parliament (MPs) of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have in recent days expressed their ‘unwillingness’ to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and requested the party’s national president J P Nadda to relieve them of their electoral duties or not consider their names for candidature.

The matter has sparked some interest in the political corridors of Delhi. Just days before the BJP released its first list, the party’s sitting MP from East Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had asked Nadda to relieve him of electoral responsibilities so that he could focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.