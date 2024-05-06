Third phase polling: BJP faces stiff opposition in seven constituencies in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the third phase of polling on Tuesday, expectations are high in the BJP camp when it comes to the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Initially presumed as a smooth sail for the BJP--given its consecutive victories in the past two elections--however, the landscape has lately shifted. Local controversies, simmering social discontent, and internal discord among BJP ranks have reshaped the battleground.
Seven Lok Sabha seats namely, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Banskantha, Rajkot, Anand, Patan, and Junagadh now emerge as fiercely contested arenas, where local leaders assert that victory margins may narrow significantly, challenging the BJP's erstwhile dominance.
Surendranagar
Here, candidates from the Talpada Koli and Chunwaliya Koli communities vied for tickets creating a headache for the BJP. People insisted that BJP give ticket to someone from the Talpada Koli community. But, Chandu bhai Sihora, hailing from the Chunwaliya Koli faction, was given ticket by the BJP.
Talpada Koli constitute a significant portion, around 3 lakh, of the approximately four and a half lakh Koli voters in the area. Conversely, the Congress nominated Ritvik Makwana, representing the Talpada Koli community. Furthermore, the Kshatriya movement, gaining momentum across Gujarat against the BJP, stands as a pivotal factor in this constituency.
Throughout the campaign trail, BJP leaders encountered resistance in urban and rural settings alike. The palpable discontent from the Talpada Koli and Kshatriya communities poses a potential threat to BJP's prospects in this seat.
Sabarkantha
In Sabarkantha, the political arena is heating up with former Chief Minister Amar Singh Chaudhary's son, Tushar Chaudhary, stepping into the fray as the Congress candidate. In a twist of events, Shobhana Baraiya, spouse of a former Congress MLA who defected to the BJP, is also vying for the seat. Initially, BJP had nominated Bhikhaji Thakor for this constituency, but amid controversy surrounding his surname, he withdrew his candidacy, triggering widespread protests. Supporters of Bhikhaji staged demonstrations across the Sabar Kantha district, expressing their discontent with the BJP.
The opposition is not limited to Bhikhaji's supporters alone. BJP MLA Ramanlal Vora encountered resistance, and several other BJP leaders faced opposition during their rallies. With the Thakor community commanding 20 percent of the votes in this constituency, their stance could sway the electoral landscape if they choose to support Bhikhaji, making the battle for this seat intriguing.
Banaskantha
In Banaskantha, the political stage is set with Congress leader Ganiben Thakor, renowned for her victory over BJP's prominent cooperative leader and the current Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, in the 2017 assembly election, now emerging as the Congress candidate. Meanwhile, BJP has nominated Rekha Chaudhary, perceived to be aligned with the Shankar Chaudhary faction.
With a total of 19 lakh voters in the constituency, the Chaudhary and Thakor communities hold significant sway. Historically, the outcome of elections here hinges on the support of these communities. Despite speculations surrounding Parbat Patel, the BJP leader who won the 2019 Lok Sabha election, being considered a potential candidate against Rekha Chaudhary, he did not receive the ticket, leading to claims of inactivity among Parbat Patel's supporters in this seat.
Local sentiments highlight Ganiben's active presence among the people, contrasting with Rekha's perceived lack of experience. The campaign gained momentum with the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on the final day, indicating the party's strong position in the constituency.
Rajkot
Rajkot, traditionally viewed as a stronghold for the BJP, has witnessed unexpected outcomes in the past, although former Congress leaders who once shaped those results have now crossed over to the BJP. The electorate in this constituency is predominantly composed of Patidar, Koli, and Kshatriya voters.
However, BJP candidate Parushottam Rupala's remarks regarding the Kshatriya community have sparked opposition from Kshatriya voters across Gujarat. In response to Rupala's candidacy, the Congress has nominated Paresh Dhanani, a prominent leader from the Leua Patidar Community, who previously defeated Rupala in the Amreli Legislative Assembly. The ongoing Kshatriya movement has heightened attention on this seat, capturing the interest of the entire state of Gujarat.
Anand
In Anand, the Kshatriya movement's influence and rural dissatisfaction with the ruling party have become pronounced. Congress, once a formidable force in the region with a robust network, is gaining ground. The party has nominated former Congress president Amit Chavda to contest, while Mitesh Patel represents the BJP. Campaign dynamics intensified with the circulation of viral videos targeting the BJP candidate.
Simultaneously, the impact of the Kshatriya movement has resonated in Anand, with the community staging multiple protests during BJP leaders' meetings. Amit Chavda's charisma and his family's deep-rooted connections within the locality have bolstered Congress's prospects, further solidifying its stance in the region.
Patan
In Patan, the electoral battle narrows down to a face-off between BJP's Bharat Singh Thakor and Congress's Chandan Singh Thakor. Chandansingh enjoys a favorable reputation within the Thakor community. This constituency comprises assembly seats like Siddapur, Patan, Chansma, Randhanpur, Vadgam, Kheralu, and Siddhapur. While BJP typically holds strong ground in Kheralu and Siddhapur, Congress's influence prevails in Randhanpur and Patan.
Moreover, Patidar community leader and Congress MLA Kirit Patel hails from Patan. Vadgam, on the other hand, is characterized by its Kshatriya, minority, and Dalit demographics. The outcome of the Patan seat hinges on factors such as the influence of the Kshatriya movement and the support from minority voters.
Junagadh
In Junagadh, the resistance against BJP candidate Rajesh Chudasma extends beyond surface appearances, delving into internal dynamics. Alongside allegations regarding his nvolvement in the suicide of a prominent doctor from Veraval, local leaders express discontent with his leadership.
Critics highlight Chudasma's notably low participation in public-oriented initiatives, irrespective of party affiliations. The Visavadar seat within the Junagadh Lok Sabha witnesses the highest level of opposition toward Chudasma.
Additionally, Congress leader Hira Jotwa's standing, the ripple effects of the Kshatriya movement, and opposition stemming from the suicide of a doctor from the Lohana Thakkar community compound Chudasma's challenges.