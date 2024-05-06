Third phase polling: BJP faces stiff opposition in seven constituencies in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the third phase of polling on Tuesday, expectations are high in the BJP camp when it comes to the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Initially presumed as a smooth sail for the BJP--given its consecutive victories in the past two elections--however, the landscape has lately shifted. Local controversies, simmering social discontent, and internal discord among BJP ranks have reshaped the battleground.

Seven Lok Sabha seats namely, Surendranagar, Sabarkantha, Banskantha, Rajkot, Anand, Patan, and Junagadh now emerge as fiercely contested arenas, where local leaders assert that victory margins may narrow significantly, challenging the BJP's erstwhile dominance.

Surendranagar

Here, candidates from the Talpada Koli and Chunwaliya Koli communities vied for tickets creating a headache for the BJP. People insisted that BJP give ticket to someone from the Talpada Koli community. But, Chandu bhai Sihora, hailing from the Chunwaliya Koli faction, was given ticket by the BJP.

Talpada Koli constitute a significant portion, around 3 lakh, of the approximately four and a half lakh Koli voters in the area. Conversely, the Congress nominated Ritvik Makwana, representing the Talpada Koli community. Furthermore, the Kshatriya movement, gaining momentum across Gujarat against the BJP, stands as a pivotal factor in this constituency.

Throughout the campaign trail, BJP leaders encountered resistance in urban and rural settings alike. The palpable discontent from the Talpada Koli and Kshatriya communities poses a potential threat to BJP's prospects in this seat.

Sabarkantha

In Sabarkantha, the political arena is heating up with former Chief Minister Amar Singh Chaudhary's son, Tushar Chaudhary, stepping into the fray as the Congress candidate. In a twist of events, Shobhana Baraiya, spouse of a former Congress MLA who defected to the BJP, is also vying for the seat. Initially, BJP had nominated Bhikhaji Thakor for this constituency, but amid controversy surrounding his surname, he withdrew his candidacy, triggering widespread protests. Supporters of Bhikhaji staged demonstrations across the Sabar Kantha district, expressing their discontent with the BJP.