Manipur killings: Autopsy reports reveal disturbing details

The killings of the six, all from the Meitei community, triggered widespread protests across the Imphal Valley.

Irate mobs set fire to, vandalised, and looted the homes of more than a dozen ministers and MLAs.

Protestors expressed their anger at the lawmakers, accusing them of failing to curb the escalating violence. In response, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured that those responsible for the killings would be brought to justice.

At a recent meeting, NDA MLAs adopted a resolution urging the central government to declare the “Kuki militants” responsible for the killings as an “unlawful organisation.”

In connection with the attacks on legislators' homes, police have arrested seven more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests over the past few days to 39.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in the state are set to reopen on Monday.

“Normal classes will resume for all schools in the state—government, government-aided, private, and central schools—on November 25,” a government order said.