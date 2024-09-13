A timeline of Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest and bail pleas in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case. Here's a chronology of events in the ongoing case.

November 2021: Delhi government introduces new excise policy

July 2022: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommends CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy

August 2022: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) register cases in connection with the alleged irregularities

September 2022: The Delhi government scraps the excise policy

October 2023 to March 2024: The ED issues nine summonses to Kejriwal in connection with the money-laundering case

March 21, 2024: The Delhi High Court refuses to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal on his petition challenging the summonses issued to him. The ED arrests the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader shortly thereafter

May 10: The Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, says he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2

June 20: The trial court grants regular bail to Kejriwal

June 21: The ED moves the high court challenging the trial court's bail order. The high court issues a notice on the agency's plea, suspends the bail order until pronouncement on the issue of stay

June 25: The high court stays the bail granted to Kejriwal by the trial court in the money-laundering case

June 26: CBI formally arrests Kejriwal from jail in a corruption case related to the excise policy

May 17: Supreme Court reserves its verdict on Kejriwal's plea challenging the legality of his arrest

July 12: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kejriwal in money laundering case lodged by the ED in the alleged excise policy case. But he will stay in the jail in the CBI case

July 17: Kejriwal challenges in Delhi High Court his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Aug 5 : Delhi High Court upholds Kejriwal's arrest by CBI in the corruption case.

Aug 12: Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case.

Aug 14: SC issues notice to CBI on plea by Kejriwal against his arrest in excise policy scam case.

Sep 5: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's pleas for bail, against arrest by CBI.

Sep 11: Delhi court extends the judicial custody of Kejriwal till September 25 in excise scam case.

Sep 13: SC grants bail to Kejriwal, says prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.