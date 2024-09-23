Information on EY employee's death sought from state authorities, report in 10 days: Mansukh Mandaviya

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that an investigation is underway regarding the alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment" linked to the death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayi.
The report is expected to be submitted in the next 7-10 days, following which the government will take any action, he said.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment initiated the investigation following the tragic demise of Anna and sought information from state authorities
Speaking at a press conference, Mandaviya stated, "We have already sought information from our state officials. We will provide further details only after reviewing the report."
He further stated that investigation into the issue is on and if required action will be taken. "We cannot overlook the faults of the establishment. The report should be available within a week or ten days," he added.
Anna was a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) who died allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje had said on X earlier this last week.
On September 21, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took suo motu cognizance of the incident.
The Commission has also issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.
The government’s investigation into the matter follows rising demands from the Opposition for improved working conditions across the country.
On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with the parents of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, the EY India employee who allegedly died due to "work pressure."
He assured them that he would personally fight for this cause as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Anna had joined EY as an audit and assurance executive. She was just four months into her job when she tragically passed away overwhelmed by work pressure.
According to her mother’s letter, she was excited to be a part of the reputed company. However, her mother Anita said in the letter that the workload took a massive toll on Anna.
“She began experiencing anxiety, sleeplessness and stress soon after joining. But kept pushing herself, believing that hard work and perseverance were the keys to success,” Anna’s mother wrote.
She ended her letter by pointing out EY’s human rights statement signed by the company’s chairman. “I cannot reconcile with the values expressed in the statement. How can EY begin to truly live by the values it professes?” she asked.
“Anna’s death should serve as a wake-up call for EY. It is time to reflect on the work culture within your organisation and take meaningful steps to prioritise the health and wellness of your employees,” Anita signed off.