Information on EY employee's death sought from state authorities, report in 10 days: Mansukh Mandaviya

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that an investigation is underway regarding the alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment" linked to the death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayi.

The report is expected to be submitted in the next 7-10 days, following which the government will take any action, he said.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment initiated the investigation following the tragic demise of Anna and sought information from state authorities

Speaking at a press conference, Mandaviya stated, "We have already sought information from our state officials. We will provide further details only after reviewing the report."

He further stated that investigation into the issue is on and if required action will be taken. "We cannot overlook the faults of the establishment. The report should be available within a week or ten days," he added.