PM Modi to visit US next month for UNGA session, trade talks with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks as part of his visit to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

The talks come at the back of Washington's decision to impose an initial 25% tariffs on India and an additional 25% levy over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing total duties to 50%.

Modi is expected to be in New York next month to address the annual high-level session of the UNGA, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN here.

The 80th session of the UNGA will open on September 9. The high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US.

US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the iconic UNGA podium on September 23, his first address to the UN session in his second term in the White House.

According to the provisional list of speakers for the high-level debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly, India's Head of Government (HG) will address the session on the morning of September 26.

The Heads of Government of Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also scheduled to address the UNGA general debate on the same day.