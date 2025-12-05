IndiGo cancels domestic departures from Delhi, Chennai; over 500 flights axed across airports on Friday

IndiGo cancelled all departing domestic flights from Delhi airport on Friday amid a third straight day of operational disruptions that left more than 500 flights axed and many others delayed across major airports. Sources said IndiGo's services from Chennai airport will also remain cancelled till 6pm.
Airports witnessed chaotic scenes as some IndiGo flights faced delays of more than 12 hours, many passengers staged protests and some complained of misplaced baggage.
Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled. "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.
DIAL also said its dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.
Sources said over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.
At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled. There were also cancellations at other airports, and many flights were delayed.
'Expect stable operations by Feb 2026'
IndiGo has been grappling with operational disruptions due to cabin crew woes and other factors.
The civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation regarding IndiGo flight disruptions that have been ongoing for the past few days.
On Thursday, IndiGo informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it expects to fully restore normal and stable operations only by February 10, 2026. The airline said that flight cancellations would continue over the next three days and that it would start scaling down flight operations from December 8 to minimize disruptions.
IndiGo has also sought exemptions for its A320 aircraft from certain Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, the DGCA said.
The airline, which operates over 2,200 flights daily, has scored a mere 35% on the punctuality front in operations on December 2 (Tuesday), reveals data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This is the worst score among all the leading airlines assessed.
An official release from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said a total of 1,232 flights had been cancelled by Indigo in November with 755 of them cancelled due to crew and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) constraints.
Sources The New Indian Express spoke to stated that Indigo is facing a severe shortage of both cockpit and cabin crew and said it is due to a massive recruitment drive by international airline Emirates at Delhi and Mumbai this week. However, Indigo attributed the significant disruption to multiple reasons, including unforeseen operational challenges.