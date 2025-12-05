IndiGo cancels domestic departures from Delhi, Chennai; over 500 flights axed across airports on Friday

IndiGo cancelled all departing domestic flights from Delhi airport on Friday amid a third straight day of operational disruptions that left more than 500 flights axed and many others delayed across major airports. Sources said IndiGo's services from Chennai airport will also remain cancelled till 6pm.

Airports witnessed chaotic scenes as some IndiGo flights faced delays of more than 12 hours, many passengers staged protests and some complained of misplaced baggage.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled. "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

DIAL also said its dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.

Sources said over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.

At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled. There were also cancellations at other airports, and many flights were delayed.