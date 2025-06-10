If attacked, we will hunt down terrorists wherever they are, including in Pakistan: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India will not hesitate to strike back against terrorism originating from across its borders, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar warned on Tuesday, explicitly stating that those who attack India will be pursued “wherever they are, including in Pakistan.”

“And if terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are, including in Pakistan. We have been very clear: as long as cross-border terrorism continues, we will retaliate and take all measures necessary for our self-defence. It’s a basic duty to our people,” Jaishankar told French daily Le Figaro, referencing the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory strikes on May 7.

However, the EAM clarified that India’s dispute is “not with” a specific country, stressing that “the conflict is between India and terrorism.”

On China’s close ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar said: “On an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity or double standards. In the end, it’s a problem that concerns all of us.”

On India–US relations, Jaishankar downplayed past tensions over the Trump administration’s tariff threats, noting: “For over a quarter-century, under five US presidents, our ties with the US have continuously strengthened.”

He highlighted ongoing negotiations to avoid punitive tariffs and reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Quad partnership with the US, Japan and Australia.

Discussing China, Jaishankar acknowledged that relations have been “difficult” since the 2020 military clash in Eastern Ladakh. “The key question for us is: how do we ensure peace and stability in the border areas? Without that, everything else is affected,” the EAM said.

Nevertheless, he signalled some progress in restoring bilateral exchanges, including the possible resumption of direct flights.

Jaishankar also dismissed Western criticism of India’s internal diversity and its effect on global perception. “That is largely exaggerated, and sometimes outright false... Religion is only one facet of our identity. That’s why I reject the premise of your question,” he said.

The minister underlined India’s unique multicultural foundation, contrasting it with the relative uniformity seen in many European nations.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Jaishankar reiterated India’s refusal to take sides, while advocating a negotiated peace. “We’ve helped both Ukraine and Russia as much as we could. My Prime Minister has been to Moscow and also to Kyiv,” he said.

“There must be direct negotiation between the parties, the sooner the better,” the EAM added.

Rejecting criticism of India’s neutral stance, he said: “In Europe, your approach is different because you’re part of Europe. But it’s different for other countries...On this issue, we speak on behalf of the Global South.”

Jaishankar further described the Global South as a group of nations with a shared legacy of colonialism, striving for a fairer global order.

“There is a sense of solidarity between us that makes us stronger; we saw it during Covid,” he added.

On India’s bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, Jaishankar was unequivocal: “We are the most populous country on the planet, the fourth or fifth largest economy... Are we ready to take on a greater role? Yes. Would the world be better off? The answer is yes again.”