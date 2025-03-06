ED issues summons to illegal immigrants deported from United States

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to 11 illegal immigrants recently deported from the United States (US) as part of an investigation targeting travel agents involved in facilitating illegal immigration through the so-called "Dunki Route."

Sources revealed that on Tuesday, the ED sent summons to 11 illegal immigrants who were deported from the US. Among them, at least one is from Haryana, and others are from Punjab.

These deportees have been instructed to appear at the ED's Jalandhar office on different dates. The ED has initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to trace the proceeds of crime.